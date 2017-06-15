惠誉：中资租赁公司将持续快速增长

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, June 14 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年5月22日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1024061">Fitch: Chinese Leasing Companies' Rapid Growth Set to Continue 中国的租赁行业在过去十年内快速扩张，惠誉评级预计，在有利的监管环境以及政策支持下，这一趋势将会持续。租赁公司的扩张导致其在国际资本市场上的债务发行量增加，为融资 期限较长的资产（如飞机、交通、基础设施和重型机械）提供资金。 特别是中资银行的金融租赁子公司快速扩张，已成为该行业中规模最大的参与者，租赁行业整体规模由2009年不足200家租赁公司，增长到目前已有超过7000家。银行系金 融租赁子公司具有来自母公司的资本和资金支持，这有助于推动其增长。 惠誉为数家中国规模最大的租赁公司提供评级。所有由惠誉提供评级的中资银行金融租赁子公司的发行人违约评级均基于惠誉对其将获得各自母公司以及最终来自国家的较高水平支持 的预期。金融租赁子公司的公司状况及资金安排均与其母公司紧密相关，并且被认为是其母公司旗下的核心子公司。 银行系金融租赁子公司还获得其他形式的支持，即银监会要求银行在必要时需为其金融租赁子公司提供资本和流动性支持，这已体现在金融租赁子公司的公司章程中。因此，如果这些 银行的核心子公司发生任何违约事件，将会对其母公司构成重大名誉风险，并可能损害银行的品牌及市场地位。 此外，这些银行系金融租赁子公司与其母公司的业务、运营和风险管理系统高度整合，风险偏好和授信审批标准也与其母公司紧密一致。由于母公司为子公司的全资或持有多数股权的 股东，因此子公司的公司治理也高度受到母公司的影响。 银行系金融租赁子公司高度依赖短期银行贷款资金，但他们获益于母公司支持，缓解了流动性和再融资风险。监管机构已经放宽限制，允许金融租赁公司发展多元化的融资渠道。由惠 誉提供评级的金融租赁子公司亦利用担保或维好结构通过其海外子公司在境外资本市场发债。债券发行量与银行贷款相比仍然不大，但是在逐渐增长，我们也预计租赁公司将增加使用 资产支持证券和债券来改善融资结构。 联系人： Katie Chen（陈冠如） 董事 +886 2 8175 7614 澳洲商惠誉有限公司台湾分公司 台北敦化北路205号13层1306室 Jonathan Lee（李信佳） 高级董事 +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 详情参见<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新闻稿为中文译本。如有疑问，请以英文版本为准。 Related Research Chinese Bank Leasing Subsidiaries here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 