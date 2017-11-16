3i Group posts first-half fall in total return to $862 million

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - London-listed private equity firm 3i Group posted a fall in total return to 655 million pounds ($862 million) in the six months to Sept. 30, compared with 1 billion pounds in the same period of 2016.

Net asset value per share rose to 652 pence from 604 pence as of March 31, 2017. The group said its private equity portfolio’s international investments, particularly in northern Europe and North America, now accounted for around 90 percent of the total by value.

It said its biggest asset, Dutch discount retailer Action, still has the opportunity for further significant growth as it rolls out a rapid store expansion programme.