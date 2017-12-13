New Zealand's A2 Milk names Jayne Hrdlicka as CEO

Dec 14 (Reuters) - A2 Milk Co Ltd said on Thursday Jayne Hrdlicka will take over the role of chief executive officer and managing director from Geoffrey Babidge, who will retire in 2018.

The milk supplier said Hrdlicka, who had recently served as a non-executive director of retailer Woolworths Ltd, will commence as chief executive around the start of fiscal 2019.

The company had said earlier in the year that it was working with Babidge on matters of his succession, as he was nearing the normal age of retirement.