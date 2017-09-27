FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-A2 Milk registers its infant formula in China
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 27, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 22 days ago

UPDATE 1-A2 Milk registers its infant formula in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

WELLINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy company A2 Milk <ATM.NZ said on Thursday it had successfully registered its infant formula, processed by partner firm Synlait, in China.

The company, which is focused on the booming demand for foreign milk powder in China, had applied for registration in May after Chinese authorities ramped up oversight of foreign formula producers.

“We look forward to the continued expansion of our business in China following this announcement,” said Geoffrey Babidge, managing director of A2 Milk, in a statement posted on the stock exchange.

China is requiring all brands of imported infant formula to register with its Food and Drug Administration by Jan. 1.

A2 bought an 8.2-percent share in Synlait in March, with which is has an agreement to process its formula. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Adrian Croft and Andrew Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.