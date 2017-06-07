FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-AAC Tech surges after research firms defend it against short-seller
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
June 7, 2017 / 8:29 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-AAC Tech surges after research firms defend it against short-seller

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Anonymous Analytics, Bocom come to defence of AAC

* Shares in AAC end up 13.6 pct higher (Recasts with defence by other research firms)

By Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, June 7 (Reuters) - Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc surged on Wednesday in resumed trade after research firms came to the defence of the Apple Inc supplier against a short-seller attack.

Shares in the maker of acoustic components ended 13.6 percent higher, helping it make up some of the ground lost since little-known Gotham City Research first accused it of dubious accounting practices on May 11.

Shenzhen-based AAC has said that the allegations are groundless.

It received support from Anonymous Analytics, also known as a short-seller, which said in a report on Tuesday that Gotham's accusations against AAC were misleading and rated the supplier a "strong buy".

Gotham issued a new note on AAC on Wednesday but did not address concerns raised by Anonymous Analytics. Gotham did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BOCOM International said in a research note on Tuesday that the market would gradually refocus on AAC's fundamentals, adding that it had a strong growth outlook.

AAC stock ended at HK$92.50, compared with its May 10 price of HK$111. Anonymous Analytics set its target price for AAC at HK$111.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.