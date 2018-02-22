Chairman of Primark owner AB Foods Sinclair to retire in April

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Primark owner Associated British Foods said on Thursday its chairman Charles Sinclair will retire on April 11 and be succeeded by Michael McLintock, an existing non-executive director at the firm.

Sinclair, 69, has led AB Foods, which also has major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, for eight years, during which the group has grown strongly.

McLintock, 56, is a former chief executive of fund manager M&G. He joined the group as a non-exec director in November.

AB Foods, majority owned by the family of Chief Executive George Weston, is due to update on trading on Monday. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)