FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AB InBev to replace head of North America division
Sections
Featured
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
european union
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
market analysis
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
commentary
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 13, 2017 / 1:58 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

AB InBev to replace head of North America division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest beer maker, said on Monday it would replace the head of its North America division at the start of next year.

The company said in a statement that Joao Castro Neves had decided to step down and his place would be taken on January 1, 2018 by Michel Doukeris, currently the chief sales officer.

“The US is our most important market and we recognize the need to continue to focus on driving topline growth across our portfolio,” said AB InBev chief executive Carlos Brito. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.