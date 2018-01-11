FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABB elects three new board members
January 11, 2018 / 5:58 AM / 2 days ago

ABB elects three new board members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering group ABB will nominate three new members to its board at the upcoming annual general meeting, it said on Thursday.

“The Board of Directors has nominated three new candidates for seats on the board – Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, former CFO of Baidu and current head of Baidu Capital, Geraldine Matchett, Global CFO of Royal DSM, and Gunnar Brock, the former President and CEO of Atlas Copco Group,” the group said in a statement.

Ying Yeh and Louis R. Hughes will not stand for reelection, ABB said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

