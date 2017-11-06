ABB overhauls global Power Grids business, halts production at U.S, Swiss plants

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - ABB is reorganising part of its global power grids operations as the Swiss engineering group responds to sluggish profitability and falling orders in the business.

ABB said on Monday it was restructuring its operations in North America, halting production at its factory in St. Louis and investing in its sites in South Boston and Crystal Springs, as well as expanding its medium and large transformer factory in Varennes, Canada.

The company said it was also consolidating its European production of traction transformers in Lodz, Poland, halting production of the components - which are used by trains - at its factory in Geneva, Switzerland. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)