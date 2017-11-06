ABB gives control of oil, gas projects business to Saudi's Arkad

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - ABB is giving up control of an oil and gas projects business by creating a joint venture with Saudi Arabia’s Arkad Engineering & Construction amid ongoing weakness in the sector brought on by low energy prices.

The Zurich-based company said on Monday it will put its oil and gas engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities into the collaboration with Arkad “to better serve current and future oil & gas EPC customers.” (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)