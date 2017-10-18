FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abbott Labs posts quarterly profit vs. year-ago loss
October 18, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 4 days ago

Abbott Labs posts quarterly profit vs. year-ago loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss in the year-ago quarter, helped by strong sales in its medical devices and generics businesses.

Net earnings rose to $603 million, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a loss of $329 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $6.8 billion from $5.3 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

