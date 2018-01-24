FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 12:55 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Abbott posts quarterly loss on $1.4 bln tax charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories reported fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday compared with a year-ago profit, as the diversified healthcare company took a $1.4 billion charge due to the recent U.S. tax overhaul. It posted a net loss of $828 million, or 48 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $798 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $7.59 billion from $5.33 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

