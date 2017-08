June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc said on Wednesday its drug to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis met the main goal in a late-stage study.

Two doses of the drug, upadacitinib, were compared against a placebo in the 12-week long study, AbbVie said. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)