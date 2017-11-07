FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB Foods' full-year earnings up 20 pct on Primark growth​
November 7, 2017 / 7:16 AM / a day ago

AB Foods' full-year earnings up 20 pct on Primark growth​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods on Tuesday reported a 20 percent rise in full-year earnings, helped by strong revenue growth at its Primark fashion business.

The group, which also has major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses said adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for its year to Sept. 16 were 127.1 pence.

That compared with analysts’ average forecast of 125.7 pence, according to Reuters data, and 106.2 pence made in 2015-16.

Group revenue rose 15 percent to 15.4 billion pounds ($20.25 billion), with Primark’s up 19 percent to 7.05 billion pounds.

AB Foods also forecast earnings progress in its new financial year. ($1 = 0.7606 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
