Largest Ablynx shareholder says Novo Nordisk offer is too low

BRUSSELS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The largest shareholder in Belgian biotech group Ablynx said on Thursday that it believed a 2.6 billion euro ($3.2 billion) offer made by Denmark’s Novo Nordisk was too low.

Van Herk Investments, which owns about 10.2 percent of Ablynx, said it agreed with the Belgian company’s board that the offer undervalued Ablynx’s treatment for rare blood disorders, caplacizumab, its pipeline, technology, people and know-how.

The investment vehicle of the Dutch Van Herk family, said in a statement that it was willing to consider an offer for Ablynx that properly reflects the value of the company.

“If a potential offer properly reflects the value of Ablynx (as determined in Van Herk Investments’ sole discretion), Van Herk Investments intends to encourage the board of directors of Ablynx to enter into an open dialogue with the bidder,” the statement said. ($1 = 0.8203 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)