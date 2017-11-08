ABN Amro expects significant drop in capital ratios from new Basel rules -CFO

AMSTERDAM, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro expects new banking regulations, dubbed Basel IV, to have a significant impact on its capital ratios, but its buffers will be strong enough to withstand the change, Chief Financial Officer Clifford Abrahams told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We have seen analysts running the numbers and have seen estimates of an impact of 5 to 6 percent on our capital ratios,” Abrahams said in a phone interview. “Depending on the precise rules implemented, something in that order is possible. But we still feel well capitalised for any likely change.” (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)