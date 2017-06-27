FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Dutch state to reduce stake in ABN Amro to 63 pct from 70 pct
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 27, 2017 / 4:41 PM / a month ago

Dutch state to reduce stake in ABN Amro to 63 pct from 70 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 27 (Reuters) - The Dutch state on Tuesday announced plans to sell down its stake in ABN Amro bank from 70 percent to 63 percent.

The Netherlands nationalised the Dutch parts of ABN Amro and former Fortis of Belgium during the 2008 financial crisis, and then partially reprivatised it via a 2015 initial public offering of shares.

The NL Financial Investments agency, which oversees Dutch government investments, plans to gradually sell the state's stake in ABN down to zero. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.