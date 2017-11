AMSTERDAM, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro reported a surprise 11 percent rise in third-quarter net profit at 673 million euros ($780.3 million) on Wednesday, as its loan book grew while expenses fell.

Analysts polled by the bank had on average expected profit to fall to 592 million euros, from 607 million euros realised in the same period last year. ($1 = 0.8624 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)