FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Breaking City News
February 16, 2018 / 5:22 PM / a day ago

Acacia Mining says valuing Tanzania mines for possible sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Gold miner Acacia Mining confirmed on Friday it had begun to value its Tanzanian operations for a potential sale after expressions of interest from Chinese buyers.

“The Company is engaging with a small number of potential investors, the process remains at a very early stage and there can be no certainty that an agreement will be reached,” the London-listed miner said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Friday that China’s Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd and Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd were in separate talks with Acacia to form a joint venture for its Tanzania mines. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.