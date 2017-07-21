FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
Acacia Mining to resume dividends if Tanzania ban lifted - CEO
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 21, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 15 days ago

Acacia Mining to resume dividends if Tanzania ban lifted - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining expects to reinstate dividends by the end of its financial year, its chief executive said, after the gold miner scrapped its first-half dividend for the first time on Friday following a ban on exports from Tanzania.

"We expect that following the negotiations ... there will be a resolution and we will achieve positive cash flow in the second half and when that occurs we would expect to announce a dividend in February," CEO Brad Gordon told Reuters. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by David Clarke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.