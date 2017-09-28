FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Accenture reports 7.5 pct rise in quarterly revenue
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 28, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 20 days ago

Accenture reports 7.5 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc reported a 7.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as the consulting and outsourcing services provider reaped benefits from its investments in fast-growing digital and cloud service offerings.

Net income for diluted earnings per share calculation fell to $974.1 million, or $1.48 per share, in the fourth quarter ended August 31, from $1.12 billion, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $9.64 billion from $8.97 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.