FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Breaking City News
February 9, 2018 / 8:42 AM / a day ago

Spain's Acciona says held talks with Contour Global on energy assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Spanish engineering and renewable energy company Acciona said on Friday it had held talks with Britain’s Contour Global over its energy assets with regards to a possible deal without giving further details.

The negotiations are currently on hold, Acciona said in a statement shortly after the stock market regulator suspended trading in its shares.

Acciona wants to sell its thermosolar energy plants to Contour for 1.5 billion euros ($1.84 billion), Spanish financial newspaper El Economista reported on Friday.

Acciona referenced the newspaper article in the statement but said details including the valuations and conditions were incorrect.

The trading suspension will be lifted at 9:45 a.m. (09:45 GMT), the stock market regulator said. ($1 = 0.8151 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.