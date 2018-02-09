Spain's Acciona says held talks with Contour Global on energy assets

MADRID, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Spanish engineering and renewable energy company Acciona said on Friday it had held talks with Britain’s Contour Global over its energy assets with regards to a possible deal without giving further details.

The negotiations are currently on hold, Acciona said in a statement shortly after the stock market regulator suspended trading in its shares.

Acciona wants to sell its thermosolar energy plants to Contour for 1.5 billion euros ($1.84 billion), Spanish financial newspaper El Economista reported on Friday.

Acciona referenced the newspaper article in the statement but said details including the valuations and conditions were incorrect.

The trading suspension will be lifted at 9:45 a.m. (09:45 GMT), the stock market regulator said. ($1 = 0.8151 euros)