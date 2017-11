FRANKFURT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s SGL Group agreed to gradually buy BMW’s 49 percent stake in a joint venture for the production of carbon fibre, SGL said on Friday.

As part of the deal, SGL will buy the stake in SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers (ACF) in stages between early 2018 and the end of 2020, it said.

The transaction will have no impact on BMW’s 18.44 percent holding in SGL. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)