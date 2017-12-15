Aclaris's drug to treat common growth on skin gets FDA nod

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its topical drug to treat seborrheic keratoses, growths on the skin that are harmless but affect millions of Americans.

Aclaris’s drug, Eskata, would be the first FDA-approved non-invasive treatment for the condition, the company said.

Seborrheic keratoses are non-cancerous skin growths that affect more than 83 million adults in the United States, according to Aclaris. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)