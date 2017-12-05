FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-North American heavy truck orders stay strong in Nov, drop vs Oct - ACT Research
December 5, 2017 / 6:15 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-North American heavy truck orders stay strong in Nov, drop vs Oct - ACT Research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first bullet to month-on-month instead of quarter-on-quarter)

STOCKHOLM, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Industry data provider ACT Research:

* Preliminary net orders of heavy trucks (Class 8) in North America down 8.7 pct in November month-on-month to 32,900 units

* November was still the second-best order month since January 2015, ACT Research said, and it comes after a very strong October

* “Continued Class 8 order strength in November and in-line medium duty orders added up to a second consecutive month of ‘best-since’ order activity,” ACT Research president Kenny Vieth said in a statement

* The biggest truck makers in North America include AB Volvo , Daimler and Paccar

* Link to press release: bit.ly/2iQqY0F (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)

