North American heavy truck orders up sharply yr/yr in Sept - ACT Research
October 4, 2017 / 5:51 AM / 16 days ago

North American heavy truck orders up sharply yr/yr in Sept - ACT Research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Industry data provider ACT Research:

* Preliminary net orders of heavy trucks (Class 8) in North America rose 63 pct in September year-on-year to 22,600 units

* “With a generous factor bestowed on what is typically the second weakest order month of the year, seasonal adjustment boosts September’s order performance to its highest level in over two years at 26,200 units,” ACT Research President Kenny Vieth said in a statement late on Tuesday

* The biggest truck makers in North America include AB Volvo , Daimler and Paccar

* Link to press release: bit.ly/2ymPJHJ (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)

