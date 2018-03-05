FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 7:23 AM / in a day

North American heavy truck orders at 40,600 units in February - ACT Research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 5 (Reuters) - Industry data provider ACT Research in a statement released late on Friday:

* Preliminary net orders of heavy trucks (Class 8) in North America in February at 40,600 units, the eighth best order month on record and the ninth time in history in which orders eclipsed the 40,000-unit mark

* “Seasonal adjustment reduces the month’s order largess to 37,600 units, up 63% compared to last February’s order intake,” ACT Research president Kenny Vieth said in a statement

* The biggest truck makers in North America include AB Volvo , Daimler and Paccar (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

