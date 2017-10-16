FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi Commercial bank raises A$400 mln in bonds
October 16, 2017 / 4:50 AM / 6 days ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial bank raises A$400 mln in bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has raised A$400 million ($315 million) in a triple tranche “Kangaroo” bond issuance on Friday, the bank said in a statement.

Kangaroo bonds are issued by non-Australian issuers in the Australian market and are denominated in Australian dollars.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd and Nomura International Plc acted as joint lead managers for the offering.

The notes are expected to be rated A by S&P and A+ by Fitch, the bank said.

$1 = 1.2702 Australian dollars Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
