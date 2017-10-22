FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q3 profit rises 9 pct
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 3 days ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q3 profit rises 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank posted a 9 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Sunday helped by a rise in net interest and non-interest income.

Abu Dhabi’s second-largest bank by assets made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.09 billion dirhams ($296 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 999 million a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The result was in line with a EFG Hermes forecast of 1.09 billion dirhams while SICO Bahrain analysts had forecast 1.06 billion dirhams.

The bank was helped by a 10 percent rise in net interest and Islamic financing income, as well as a 5 percent rise in non-interest income.

$1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.