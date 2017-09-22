FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adecco will keep dividend at least steady - CEO
#Swiss Market Report
September 22, 2017 / 9:48 AM / a month ago

Adecco will keep dividend at least steady - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Adecco, the world’s largest staffing group, will keep its dividend at least steady given its strong cash generation, Chief Executive Alain Dehaze told investors on Friday.

“This means that we can commit each year that we would pay at least the prior year dividend and if we have additional excess cash beyond our investment needs we would also return them to shareholders,” he said at a presentation.

He was speaking after the company said it was investing in digital technology to make it more attractive to employers seeking flexible workers as it targets faster growth amid a recovering global economy.

Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Miller

