FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
Adecco Q2 profit rises 1 pct, hiring momentum continues
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Swiss Market Report
August 10, 2017 / 5:17 AM / 4 days ago

Adecco Q2 profit rises 1 pct, hiring momentum continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Adecco said positive hiring momentum had continued into the second half of 2017 as the world's largest staffing company reported second-quarter profit roughly in line with expectations.

The Swiss company said on Thursday net profit rose 1 percent to 192 million euros ($225.3 million) in the three months ended June 30, near the average analyst estimate of 194 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose to 5.97 billion euros from 5.7 billion euros a year earlier, just below expectations of 6.03 billion euros.

"Positive momentum continued in June 2017, with a growth rate of 6 percent, organically and trading days adjusted, and volume growth in July was similar to June," Adecco said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8521 euros Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.