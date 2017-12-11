Abu Dhabi Financial Group aims to raise $200 mln in Etihad REIT listing

ABU DHABI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG), a privately owned investment company which has $6.5 billion of assets under management, expects to raise $200 million from the stock market listing of Etihad REIT next year, its chief executive said on Monday.

Etihad REIT, a sharia-compliant real estate investment trust, will be listed in either Abu Dhabi or Dubai, Jassim al-Seddiqi told Reuters at a conference in Abu Dhabi.

Shuaa Capital is advising on the listing, he said. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)