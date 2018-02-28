FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 9:50 AM / a day ago

Adidas CEO says sales grew 15-20 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Adidas saw sales rise between 15 and 20 percent to more than 20 billion euros ($24 billion)in 2017, helped by growth in China, North America and ecommerce, Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said on Wednesday.

Rorsted did not say whether he was referring to a currency adjusted figure. Adidas has forecast sales to rise at a currency-adjusted 17-19 percent in 2017. It reports annual results on March 14.

Analysts are forecasting a headline increase of 11 percent to 21.3 billion euros for 2017. ($1 = 0.8189 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Emma Thomasson Editing by Arno Schuetze)

