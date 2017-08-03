FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adidas powers ahead in North America and China
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 3, 2017 / 5:53 AM / in 2 months

Adidas powers ahead in North America and China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Adidas AG reported another quarter of bumper sales growth in North America and China on Thursday as it took market share from rivals like Nike and Under Armour.

Adidas, which had already announced preliminary second-quarter results and raised its 2017 guidance last week, said sales grew 28 percent in China and 26 percent in North America.

Overall, sales rose a currency-neutral 19 percent to 5.038 billion euros ($5.97 billion), with the core Adidas brand growing 21 percent while sales at the Reebok fitness brand were up 5 percent.

$1 = 0.8440 euros Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan

