ADM head of trading for Africa and Middle East leaves firm-sources

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Philippe Nahon, in charge of grains trading in Africa and the Middle East at Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), is leaving the company, sources close to the matter said.

Nahon had been with the company since 2002, having started at grains trading house Toepfer, which was integrated in ADM in 2014.

The sources said Nahon had been asked to leave the company early this week and was no longer going to the EMEA headquarters based in Rolle, Switzerland.

ADM declined to comment. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Tom Polansek in Chicago, editing by Gus Trompiz)