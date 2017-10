Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab Inc said on Monday it identified a vulnerability in Adobe Flash that could be used to deploy a surveillance malware through a Microsoft Word document.

The bug was used in an attack on Oct. 10 by a group called the BlackOasis, Kaspersky said.

Adobe said it released an update earlier on Monday to address the bug. (adobe.ly/2xJNfmR) (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)