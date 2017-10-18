FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adobe forecasts fiscal 2018 revenue, profit above expectations
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 18, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 3 days ago

Adobe forecasts fiscal 2018 revenue, profit above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc forecast better-than-expected revenue and profit for fiscal 2018 on growth in its cloud business, sending its shares up 5 percent in extended trading.

The company said on Wednesday that it expects revenue of $8.7 billion and profit of around $5.50 per share for fiscal 2018.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $8.68 billion and profit of $5.21 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.