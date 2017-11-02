ADP quarterly revenue rises 5.6 percent

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc reported a 5.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by strong business from its professional employer organization services unit.

The HR and payroll services provider’s net earnings rose to $401.5 million, or 90 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $368.7 million, or 81 cents, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $3.08 billion from $2.92 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)