Jan 31 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand from small and medium-sized businesses for payroll and tax processing services.

Net income fell to $467.5 million, or $1.05 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31 from $510.9 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $3.24 billion from $2.99 billion.