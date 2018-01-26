CORRECTED-FDA approves Advanced Accelerator's drug for digestive tract cancer

(Corrects to $3.9 billion from $2.9 billion in paragraph 3)

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved French drugmaker Advanced Accelerator Application SA’s drug to treat patients with a type of digestive tract cancer.

The FDA said the drug, Lutathera, was approved to treat a type of cancer affecting a gastrointestinal tract.

Swiss biotech Novartis AG agreed in October to buy Advanced Accelerator in a $3.9 billion deal. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)