Japan's Aeon posts 20 pct rise in 9-month operating profit

TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Aeon Co Ltd, Japan’s largest retailer by sales, posted a 20.4 percent jump in operating profit for the nine months ended November, boosted by improved performance at its struggling general merchandising store business.

Operating profit for the nine months was 102.8 billion yen ($916.87 million), versus 85 billion yen a year ago.

The supermarket and shopping mall operator maintained its full-year operating profit forecast of 200 billion yen.

Aeon has been undergoing restructuring as it looks to turn around its general merchandising store business along with plans to expand into Asia and boost its online operations. ($1 = 112.1200 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)