AerCap to sell 21 aircraft worth $800 mln to Peregrine Aviation

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Leasing company AerCap Holdings NV said it would sell 21 aircraft worth $800 million to Peregrine Aviation Co Ltd, an investment unit of NCB Capital, the brokerage arm of National Commercial Bank SJSC.

The 21-aircraft portfolio consists of a mix of wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, AerCap said in a press release.

Under the agreement, AerCap will provide lease management services to Peregrine and will retain an equity interest in the entity, the company said.