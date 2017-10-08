FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aerolineas Argentinas discontinues weekly flight to Venezuela -statement
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 8, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 11 days ago

Aerolineas Argentinas discontinues weekly flight to Venezuela -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Argentina’s flagship air carrier Aerolineas Argentinas has discontinued its weekly flight to Caracas, Venezuela, citing “operational reasons,” the company said in a statement.

The company had told Reuters in August that it would no longer be selling tickets for the flight because of security concerns as violence and political uncertainty increased in Venezuela.

Aerolineas offered to re-route passengers to Bogota in neighboring Colombia free of charge.

The move further isolates Venezuela from international travel routes after carriers including Deutsche Lufthansa AG , Air Canada and United Continental Holdings Inc have pulled out.

The airlines have cited factors including weak demand, a payment dispute with socialist President Nicolas Maduro’s government, and security concerns for their crews on the ground. Months of anti-Maduro protests earlier this year resulted in at least 125 deaths. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; editing by Grant McCool)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.