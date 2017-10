BUENOS AIRES, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Argentina’s flagship carrier Aerolineas Argentinas is no longer selling tickets to fly to Venezuela, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, as violence and political uncertainty increases in Caracas.

The airline had canceled a Saturday flight from Buenos Aires to Caracas two weeks in a row. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Richard Chang)