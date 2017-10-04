FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AES hands over Kazakh power plants as concession expires
October 4, 2017 / 5:32 AM / in 16 days

AES hands over Kazakh power plants as concession expires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - AES Corp has handed over to Kazakhstan two hydroelectric power plants located in the Central Asian nation after a concession deal under which it operated them expired, Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that the concession, signed in 1997, expired on Oct. 1 and that the Oskemen and Shulbinsk plants in eastern Kazakhstan now belonged to the government. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Tom Hogue)

