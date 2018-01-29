RPT-UPDATE 1-Blasts heard near military academy in Afghan capital - police, witness

(Repeats with media slug, no change to text)

* Series of blasts heard near military academy in Afghan capital

* Blasts come days after ambulance bomb killed more than 100

* Not clear if an attack by insurgents or internal issue - police

* Suicide bomber hit bus carrying cadets in October, killing 15

KABUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A series of explosions hit an area near the Marshal Fahim military academy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, early on Monday, a witness said.

Kabul resident Mohammad Ehsan said the explosions began at around 5 a.m. (0030 GMT) and lasted for at least an hour. Smaller blasts at less frequent intervals could still be heard, he said.

A Kabul police spokesman confirmed an incident inside a military facility near the Marshal Fahim university and said it was not yet clear if it was an attack by insurgents or was an internal military issue.

The blasts occurred days after an ambulance bomb in the centre of Kabul killed more than 100 people and just over a week after a separate attack on the Hotel Intercontinental killed more than 20.

Both those attacks were claimed by the Taliban.

In October, a suicide attacker rammed a car full of explosives into a bus carrying cadets from the defence university, which is home to one of Afghanistan’s main officer training schools, killing 15 of them. (Reporting by Omar Sobhani; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Robert Birsel and Paul Tait)