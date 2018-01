KABUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A series of explosions hit an area near the Marshal Fahim military academy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, early on Monday morning, a witness said.

Kabul resident Mohammad Ehsan said the explosions began at around 5 a.m. (0030 GMT) and lasted for at least an hour. Smaller blasts at less frequent intervals could still be heard, he said. (Reporting by Omar Sobhani; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Paul Tait)