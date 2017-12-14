FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX - Tanzanian, Ugandan shillings to stay firm, naira to weaken
Sections
Featured
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
business
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Sport
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 14, 2017 / 11:59 AM / Updated a day ago

WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX - Tanzanian, Ugandan shillings to stay firm, naira to weaken

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    NAIROBI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Ugandan and Tanzanian
shillings are expected to hold their ground against the dollar
in the next week, while Nigeria's naira is forecast to weaken,
traders said.
     
    KENYA
    The Kenyan shilling        is expected to hold steady due to
thin market activity ahead of the holiday season. 
    Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.05/15 against
the dollar.
    "When the market is thin you might find what in other
instances we consider to be a small order might move the
market," said a trader at one commercial bank. 
    
    UGANDA
    Market players are eyeing a key rate decision by the Ugandan
central bank expected next week before taking positions in the
shilling.
    Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,615/3,625,
slightly stronger than last Thursday's close of 3,620/3,630. 
    Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank, said the shilling's
next direction would "come down to the CBR (central bank rate)
decision". 
    
    TANZANIA
    The Tanzanian shilling        is likely to remain firm due
to a slowdown in demand for U.S. dollars from importers towards
the festive season and dollar inflows from the agriculture
sector.
   Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,240/2,244 to the
dollar on Thursday, barely moved from 2,241/2,244 a week ago.
    "We expect the shilling to trade in the same levels next
week, supported by U.S. dollar inflows from ongoing cashew nut
exports," said a trader at CRDB Bank.        
    
    ZAMBIA
    The kwacha        is likely to hold its gains due to a
healthy supply of dollars and sluggish demand.
    Commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's
second-largest copper producer at 9.8950 per dollar, up from a
close of 10.3950 a week ago.
    "Demand for the greenback has remained soft, with
prospective buyers likely to hold off given the downward trend,"
the Zambian branch of South Africa's First National Bank said in
a note.
    
    NIGERIA
    The naira          is under pressure. Nigeria repaid 340
billion naira worth of treasury bills on Thursday instead of
rolling them over, in a move that lowered yields and prompted
foreign buyers to exit.            
    Traders say the sell-off has led to a bottleneck in the
forex market with thin inflows as foreigners bid to buy dollars.
    
    GHANA
    The cedi        is seen trading flat as the central bank
continues to support it with regular dollar sales.
    The local currency has been fairly stable in the past week,
trading at 4.5170 cedis to the dollar.

 (Reporting by John Ndiso, Elias Biryabarema, Chris Mfula,
Christian Akorlie and Chijioke Ohuocha; compiled by George
Obulutsa; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.