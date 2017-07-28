African Markets - Factors to watch on July 28

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stock markets sagged on Friday after U.S. tech shares retreated from recent rallies, though optimism about U.S. corporate earnings and the global economy underpinned overall sentiment. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices edged lower on Friday but were still near 8-week highs, buoyed by a decline in U.S. inventories and OPEC's ongoing efforts to curb production. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's main stock indices came within sight of record highs on Thursday only to be repelled by technical factors, with data showing the market had moved into overbought territory. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian stocks extended gains for the 16th straight day on Thursday, posting their longest winning streak in more than two-years on improved sentiment following strong half-year earnings from several listed mid-sized companies, traders said. NIGERIA SECURITY At least 30 people including civilians and members of the military have died after an attempted rescue of an oil exploration team kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram militants in northeast Nigeria, officials told Reuters on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling was steady on Thursday due to subdued dollar demand from sectors like energy and manufacturing, traders said. GHANA BOND Ghana sold a 1.49 billion cedi ($341.2 mln) five-year domestic bond on Thursday at a yield of 18.5 percent, lead arranger Barclays Bank Ghana said. GHANA ECONOMY Ghana's central bank's 1.5 percent rate cut this week will boost lending by local banks and is a signal that the economy is gradually improving, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was little changed on Thursday, and was expected to weaken due to dollar demand from commercial banks and energy companies, traders said. ZIMBABWE POLITICS Zimbabwe's first lady, Grace Mugabe, challenged her president husband Robert on Friday to name his preferred successor, to end divisions over the future leadership of the ruling ZANU-PF party. CONGO POLITICS The head of Congo's election commission said on Thursday that better security in the conflict-ravaged Kasai region had enabled preparations for a delayed election to replace President Joseph Kabila, but it still may not happen before a year-end deadline. CONGO INFLATION Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank said on Thursday it expects inflation for this year to stand at 44.64 percent, up from a previous forecast of 33.12 percent and a 20 percentage point rise over last year. CAMEROON DERAILMENT One person was killed in Cameroon when a freight train operated by state rail company Camrail derailed, less than one year after another Camrail train crash killed 79, an official said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on