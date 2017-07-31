African Markets - Factors to watch on July 31

NAIROBI, July 31 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: *UGANDA and KENYA - Statistics offices expected to release July consumer price index data. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares turned positive after solid Chinese data on Monday following a lacklustre start, while the dollar edged up but remained capped by U.S. political uncertainty. GLOBAL OIL Oil prices hit a two-month high on Monday, lifted by a tightening U.S. crude market and the threat of sanctions against OPEC-member Venezuela. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened on Friday, faltering in the face of technical barriers and political worries after an executive at the power utility Eskom was suspended pending an investigation into graft allegations. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was broadly stable against the dollar on Friday but was expected to weaken due to a slight rise in demand from oil importers, traders said. KENYA VIOLENCE A gunman and a police officer were killed in an attack on the home of Kenya's deputy president in the western town of Eldoret, a senior administrator said on Sunday, just over a week before a national election. NIGERIA INSURGENCY Nigeria has scaled up its military response to the Boko Haram insurgency and will secure the northeast, the acting president's spokesman said on Sunday, adding that the search for oil workers abducted by suspected members of the jihadist group will go on. NIGERIA TELECOMS Nigeria's Senate has withdrawn a report that largely exonerated South African mobile phone giant MTN of accusations of illegally repatriating $14 billion and that rebuked the Nigerian central bank for regulatory failures. TANZANIA MINING Tanzania is not targeting foreign employees of Acacia Mining Plc , the immigration department said, adding that the temporary detainment of one the London-listed miner's senior staff was part of wider checks in an immigration crackdown. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on